City, Omega Academy plan pair of ribbon cuttings

The city of Talladega and the Omega Academy of Science and Fine Arts will celebrate their partnership Friday with a pair of ribbon cuttings, first at the Municipal Golf Course at 3 p.m. and then at the former East Side Head Start building at 4 p.m.
There will also be bouncy houses, food, games and a live DJ at the latter event. Both events are free and open to the public.
The city is turning both of these facilities over to the academy, which will use them to “provide education and sports initiatives in underserved communities,” according to the official announcement of today’s festivities.
The Omega Academy of Science and Fine Arts is a public-private partnership led by Dr. Mark E. Stevens, Vanessa Williams Nash, Lamar D. Williams and Shaquille O’Neal, according to the announcement. Its mission is to provide solutions that enrich education and child development options in diverse communities by leveraging the organizers’ relationships with corporate partners using diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
“When I do something, I do it big, ‘cause I'm still a kid at heart,” O’Neal said.
It was not immediately clear Thursday if O’Neal would be present.
The plan for the 38-acre golf course is to use parts of it for a golf school or six hole loop course and driving range. According to the announcement, the program will enable youth to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges by seamlessly integrating the game of golf with a curriculum focused on diverse life skills.
At the old head start center, the Omega Academy of Science and Fine Arts will provide services to individuals and families whose quality of life has been negatively impacted by poverty, unemployment, homelessness, crime and inadequate public education services, the release says. The academy’s resources will provide an alternative education platform and child development options for the community, according to a memorandum of understanding approved by the city council last month
Specifically, the academy will offer enhanced science, technology, math and engineering classes to junior high and high school aged boys.
According to the MOU, Omega will not be allowed to resell the East Side property, and must begin work on renovating and converting the building by a certain deadline or the property reverts back to the city.
Both projects will “increase hope, opportunity, and pride in Talladega,” City Manager Seddrick Hill said. “The city is undergoing a transformation that includes knocking down dilapidated, abandoned buildings; combating crime more aggressively; beautifying public spaces and creating resolutions and ordinances that will help make the city a better place to live, work and do business. The academies will have a tremendous impact.”
Hill added that the academy is planning to hire many of the same staff and previous students that attended East Side Academy in years past.
Omega leaders Stevens said he was motivated and inspired by Fr. David Marion, Grand Basileus of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, which is also a partner in the academy.
“Our historic organization is proud to partner with the Omega Academy in an effort to continue our legacy building and developing tomorrow’s leaders," he said. "The partnership is an innovative solution to addressing the great challenges that many communities and cities are facing today.”