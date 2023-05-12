City official accepted for leadership training

Talladega Finance Director Shaneeka Phillips has been accepted into the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) High Performance Leadership Academy. It is a 12-week online program.
Phillips’ volunteer and professional affiliations include Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., National League of Cities, Alabama League of Municipalities, the Shelby County Chamber, Alabama Association of Floodplain Managers, Alabama Municipal Clerk Association and Alabama Municipal Revenue Officers Association.