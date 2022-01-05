City of Talladega swears in nine people to serve on public boards

The city of Talladega recently swore in nine people who had been appointed or reappointed to three different public boards.
On Nov. 29, Mayor Timothy Ragland administered the oath of office to the charter members of the Talladega Redevelopment Authority, a body created by the council last year. Ragland swore in Dr. Dolia Patterson, Charles Diggs and Josephine McKinney during the council meeting; board members Joel Elliot and Matthew Peters were not present.
During the meeting Dec. 20, City Clerk Joanna Medlen swore in Helen Sims to the Heritage Commission and Ray Miller, Jeff Roberts and Clarence Haynes to the Municipal AIrport Board. All three airport board members were reappointed by the council.
The city council is still looking to fill vacancies on the Industrial Development Board. If you are interested in serving on this or any other appointed board, please visit www.talladega.com and print or download an application form.
The council’s next meetings will be Jan. 10 and Jan. 24.