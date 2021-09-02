City of Talladega sets day of food and activities for community on Sept. 12

The city of Talladega will host the first Community and Employee Appreciation Day at Shocco Springs on Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with food, ice cream, pedal boats, golf and swimming.
The event is free, but pre-registration is required.
According to City Manager Seddrick Hill, “Over 90 percent of community residents who participated in a recent survey said that there are not enough affordable activities for children and families in Talladega. As a parent, I understand this concern. As a city manager, I am excited about helping to address this issue by hosting a free outdoor event for citizens of all ages.”
He also hopes the event will serve a larger purpose.
“Talladega has a rich history, but many people feel that we’ve lost some of the pride that once characterized our city," he said. "I’m committed to doing everything in my power to help restore our sense of pride in our community. I hope that appreciation day will mark the beginning of a Talladega tradition that the community can look forward to every year.”
Although the city hosted an employee picnic several years ago, this will be the first appreciation day event for employees and community members, according to a press release.
To register, please visit here.
Participants registered for the festivities should gather at the Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center Lakeside Filed picnic location, the release said.