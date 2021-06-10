City of Lincoln announces first ever fireworks show

LINCOLN — The city of Lincoln is preparing for its first ever fireworks show.
During the Lincoln City Council’s meeting Tuesday morning, the council approved a contract with Pyro Shows, Inc., to hold the first fireworks extravaganza at Lincoln’s Landing.
The event is set for July 2 at the new fishing park at 740 Travis Road. The event is set to begin at about 8:30 p.m.
Mayor Lew Watson said he is excited to be having the fireworks show this year, which will be the first time the city has marked Independence Day with a display.
“We think it will be a great opportunity for the community,” the mayor said.
Watson said the push for the fireworks show came from City Councilman Joey Callahan, who announced at the council’s previous meeting that he wanted to see more community events in the city.
“He's really the one that got the ball rolling,” Watson said. “He had a really good idea there.”
Callahan said he feels like an event for the July 4 holiday was especially important during his long tenure with the city both as the assistant fire chief and later as a city councilman. With Lincoln’s Landing coming closer to completion he said he feels the time is right.
“I’ve always wanted us to have some sort of Independence Day celebration,” he said. “With the park, I thought what a great time to get it all together.”
Lincoln’s Landing Director Les Robinson reported to the council this week that the boat ramp at the park is complete and the final touches on the concrete package and building package will begin next week.
While Callahan said the fireworks show will not be the grand opening of the park, an event he expects next year, it is a great place to hold the event and a good time for residents to be introduced to it.
Callahan said the council wants more community involvement and also wants people outside the community to see Lincoln as a destination, not a pit stop. Watson has long been pushing Lincoln’s Landing as the first step in getting more people to come to the city. Callahan said he would like to see the same thing
“We are working towards making it a destination location,” the councilman said. “This is the start of us saying we are open.”
While Callahan said he originally hoped for a different day for the fireworks show, both he and the mayor are seeing the July 2 date as an opportunity. Watson said he feels the Friday night event will be a kick off for a weekend of celebrations that will include fireworks shows at other nearby cities like Pell City and Oxford.
“We hope that folks can come to ours then go to the others,” Watson said.
Callahan said he hopes people from Lincoln and beyond come to enjoy the show.
“We welcome people from all over to come here by land or water,” he said.