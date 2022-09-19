City now in second phase of blight removal in Knoxville Community

The city of Talladega is in the second phase of a blight removal project centering on the Knoxville Homes Community. Officials believe the process will be faster and more efficient this time than last time around.
City Building Inspector Jeanette Jueckstock recently completed her training as a certified asbestos inspector, a service that the city had to hire a contractor for last time around. Jueckstock said she recently completed a three-day training course and passed a test to earn her certification, and will have to be re-certified every year going forward.
In the locations where possible asbestos is found, it will still have to be sent off for test, and the city will still have to contract with someone to actually remove it. But being able to conduct the initial inspection in house and send the results to a lab of the city’s choosing will end up saving time and money, she said.
The city received a $200,000 community development block grant in 2021 to demolish condemned or condemnable houses in Ward 2 at the owner’s request. The demolition and necessary inspections leading up to it are conducted at no cost to the property owner and the property underneath the condemned building stays with the owner.
And the demolitions are done only at the request of the property owner. The city does not choose which structures come down, and they do not take over the property or place any liens on it.
The house must be sufficiently dilapidated that it would cost more to renovate than to demolish, and, of course, it must be currently unoccupied. Jueckstock said there have been some houses in this project that show evidence of recent squatters, but nothing current.
“The biggest hurdle we’re dealing with right now is where the property owner has died and their children don’t live here anymore,” according to City Planner Robert Buyher. “If the will hasn’t been probated yet, that means we’ve got a lot of notifications to make and a lot of people to get on board before we can do anything. There were a couple of properties where we had requests, but we couldn’t do them because we couldn’t find all the hiers.”
The second round consists of 17 or 18 structures centered around Avenue G, Avenue H, Davis Street and Scott Street. All of the houses in this phase have already been marked, and Buyher and Jueckstock were wrapping up the inspection process last week. Some of the marked houses will also be used in training exercises by Talladega Police and Firefighters before they come down.
Once all of the houses have been inspected and any asbestos issues have been taken care of, the next step will be to seek bids for the actual demolition.
The timeline for the demolitions will ultimately be up to the contractor, but should go fairly quickly.