City now in second phase of blight removal in Knoxville Community

Jeanette Jueckstock

 Courtesy photo

The city of Talladega is in the second phase of a blight removal project centering on the Knoxville Homes Community. Officials believe the process will be faster and more efficient this time than last time around.

City Building Inspector Jeanette Jueckstock recently completed her training as a certified asbestos inspector, a service that the city had to hire a contractor for last time around. Jueckstock said she recently completed a three-day training course and passed a test to earn her certification, and will have to be re-certified every year going forward.