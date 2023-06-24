 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Hide-and-seek art

City native’s works featured in novel public project

Hallman

Jeff Hallman works on a Talladega mural.

 Submitted image

Talladega native Jeff Hallman is nearly finished with his second major mural in his hometown, but is also going to be giving back in a different way as well.

“In conjunction with the completion of ‘Conscious,’ a massive downtown mural commissioned by the city of Talladega, Hallman will hide two small works of art in two different locations in town. Clues about the location of each piece will be posted on the City of Talladega Government Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.  The person who finds the pieces gets to keep them,” according to Talladega Public Information Officer Mary Sood. 