City manager reads 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland' to fourth-graders

Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill read a chapter of Lewis Carroll’s "Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland" to a fourth-grade class at Alabama School for the Blind this week.
In addition to discussing the children's novel, students asked several questions about the role of a city manager and services provided by the City of Talladega. They learned about different departments such as public works, community appearance, parks and recreation and the water department.
Hill asked what improvements the students would like to see in Talladega. He took notes as they discussed ideas that included “more bowling alleys.”
“In this age of technology, it is important that we continue to foster a love of reading in our children. I felt honored to read to the class, and the students enjoyed hearing the chapter. They raised their hands and asked great questions,” Hill said. “I was especially impressed when, after the reading, they shared their ideas for enriching our city. I took notes from my new ‘limitless’ leaders.”