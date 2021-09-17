City looks for new members of Adjustments and Appeals Board

The Talladega City Board of Adjustments and Appeals needs new members.
The board, which is appointed by the Talladega City Council, is made up of five regular members and two supernumerary members, who serve only when there is not a quorum of regular members. Unfortunately, one of the regular positions and both supernumerary positions are vacant.
During its most recent regular meeting Thursday evening, the board was able to establish a quorum after contacting one of the board members by phone, and it was able to address the one item they had on the agenda in less than five minutes. But because of a lack of quorum during their past couple of meetings, that less-than-five minute action ended up taking three months.
According to the city’s website, the board, “hears and rules on appeals from the enforcement of and special exemptions to the City of Talladega Zoning Ordinance and authorizes variances from that zoning ordinance when not contrary to the public interest.”
According to City Planner Robert Buyher, the issue Thursday night is one of the most common variance requests that comes before the board.
Buyer said that the city zoning ordinance for manufactured home parks requires that the front door of a mobile home faces the street. The family that asked for the variance was trying to put a mobile home in an area properly zoned for it, but the lot is only eight feet wide. In other words, if the trailer was turned so that the front door faced the street, part of the trailer would be edging over into the neighboring lot or lots.
There can be no work done until the zoning issue is resolved so that a permit can be issued.
“This is one of the easiest, smoothest boards the city has,” Buyer said. “There is almost never any conflict or controversy here.”
A representative of the family seeking the variance said she was just glad the issue was finally resolved Thursday after three months.
Rev. Hugh Morris is the current chairman, and Laura Beavers, Henrietta Lawler and Katie Reynolds are the other serving members.
Meetings take place on the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. or as called by the chair in the council chamber at City Hall.
Applications for this and every other volunteer city board (Airport Board, Civil Service, Heritage Commission, Industrial Development Board, Library Board, etc.) are available through the city clerk’s office at Talladega City Hall or on the city’s website at www.talladega.com. You do have to live in the city limits to be eligible.
Completed applications should be sent to the Talladega City Clerk’s Office, P.O. Box 498, Talladega, AL 35161.