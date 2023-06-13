 Skip to main content
City hopes to take down blighted properties

The city of Talladega has applied for a community development block grant for $450,000 for blight removal in a significant portion of the city.

City Planner Robert Buyher told the Talladega City Council and members of the public Monday that the project would be similar to two previous blight removal projects that focused on the Knoxville Homes community and surrounding area. But this one will cover more than twice the area of the previous ones.