City hopes to take down blighted properties

The city of Talladega has applied for a community development block grant for $450,000 for blight removal in a significant portion of the city.
City Planner Robert Buyher told the Talladega City Council and members of the public Monday that the project would be similar to two previous blight removal projects that focused on the Knoxville Homes community and surrounding area. But this one will cover more than twice the area of the previous ones.
If the funding is awarded, the new project area will be between Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard and the 275 Bypass and between Battle Street and Curry Court. Structures eligible for demolition must be unoccupied (including squatters) and be dilapidated to the point that they have lost more than 50 percent of their value.
“There are at least 100 structures in the area, including commercial buildings, that would qualify due to dilapidation,” Buyher said.
Aside from the larger project area, the proposed program would be very similar to the two previous rounds in the Knoxville area. The property owner (or owners) would have to request that the city knock down the dilapidated structure, and the owner would retain the property with no liens afterward. The city will conduct a title search to determine ownership. The owner will be responsible for keeping the property up afterward, however.
Foundations will be removed, but driveways and sidewalks will stay unless the property owner asks for them to be removed as well.
The city has two certified asbestos inspectors on staff, and will handle these inspections in house. Most of the other demolition work will likely be put out for bid among licensed general contractors with demolition certifications.
Monday night’s public hearing was a required step in the application process, he said. The city will not know if the project will be funded until October or possibly November, when the budget for the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is announced.
Also Monday, the council:
Elected Councilwoman Betty Spratlin to serve as council president for this meeting only, due to the absence of Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson. Mayor Timothy Ragland was also absent Monday.
Saw City Clerk JoAnna Medlin swear in Victor Wilson as a member of the Civil Service Board.
Approved three ordinances making minor changes to the job descriptions for positions in the finance, community appearance, public works and police departments.
Approved a previously tabled ordinance clarifying the distribution of the city’s lodging tax.
Approved a contract with Davis Builders for exterior repairs and painting at the Greater Talladega Area Chamber of Commerce Building.
Approved a weed abatement on East Lancaster Street.
Approved a contract for $12,500 with Pyro Shows of Alabama for July 4 fireworks.
Approved a $376,434 contract with Tecta America Southeast LLC to replace the roof at Fire Station 1.
Spent about 15 minutes in executive session to discuss possible litigation and real estate transactions. No action was taken upon the return to public session.
Announced that the next council meeting will be Thursday, June 22 at 5 p.m.