City holds town hall meeting to talk about membership in Main Street Alabama program

TALLADEGA — Talladega’s membership in the Main Street Alabama program was the focus of a town hall meeting Saturday morning at the Talladega Bottling Works.
The meeting essentially consisted of two parts, starting with a lengthy presentation by Hall of Heroes Curator Jimmy Williams and City Manager Seddrick Hill detailing the process the city went through to get into the program and what it would do, followed by a six-person panel (including Williams, Hill, Main Street field service specialist Tanya Maloney, First Bank of Alabama President and CEO Chad Jones and Councilman Joe Power) responding to questions that had been emailed by members of the public.
Talladega was one of four new cities added to the program earlier this year, bringing the total for Alabama to 32, out of more than 44 incorporated cities and towns in the state. In Talladega, the program will focus on revitalizing parts of the city’s historic district, centered around North and Court Streets. The day to day program will be run by a full-time, paid director, with offices on East Street in the city owned building next to the Airport Board offices. Hill said the city has commitments from First Bank to fund $5,000 and the Greater Talladega Area Chamber of Commerce $10,000 per year toward the director’s salary.
“And we're hoping for other commitments,” he said. “It will be a city job, but hopefully it will not be funded by the city.”
The director will report back regularly to the state organization, and answer to a local board of directors.
The board will consist of local volunteers, and will be responsible for financial issues, advocacy, policy, planning and personnel. There will also be an overall executive committee.
There will also be four subcommittees, including organization, design, economic restructuring and promotion.
The organization subcommittee will be responsible for volunteer development, communications and public relations and fundraising. Design will cover public spaces and building improvements, design education and enforcement, whild economic restructuring covers market research, business assistance, financial assistance and property development. Promotion will oversee marketing strategy, image building, retail promotion and special events.
Jones pointed out that the committees need to be made up of “real board members, not just figureheads. We need volunteers who will actually do the works. Too many times when people serve on boards, they get overloaded with the huge weight. We need volunteers to do the work. We’ve got a good pool of people here today, but we need two or three or four times this from a city of 15,000. We need a diverse pool of volunteers.”
Maloney agreed: “Your board needs to mirror your demographics. You need to have representatives of the deaf and blind communities, business owners inside the district, business owners outside the district. A real working board.”
One of the questions raised during the latter part of the meeting dealt with how this particular program will differ from other initiatives in the past, some of which have launched with significant fanfare only to fizzle out later.
“You will be held accountable,” Maloney said. “You are Main Street. You've gone through the process, and we will decide to accredit you nationally. We’re here to help, but we’re also here to hold you accountable. We’re here forever. … We won't just throw you out. We’re a statewide non-profit, but we can pivot quickly and work in the community.”
Power agreed: “The accountability is key. We’ve got some very smart people who developed a good plan with the volunteers.”
Jones compared it to the "Saban Plan. It’s a process. If you follow the process, you will succeed.”
Maloney explained that Main Street will not supply funding directly to the city, although the director will be going after additional grant funding that might not have been available otherwise.”We’ll show you how to go after the money for these programs,” she said.
As for the overlap between Main Street and the Chamber, Maloney said, “the chamber is sort of like your general practitioner. Main Street is your cardiologist. We are focusing exclusively on the health of downtown.” At the same time, as the health of the downtown area improves, it benefits the city and the region as a whole.
“If you look at Main Street Alabama, you see 28 cities and 28 success stories,” Williams said. “In Heflin, a city much smaller than Talladega, since they got into the Main Street program, they have 13 new businesses, 100 new jobs and six new restaurants. And that’s during the pandemic.”
Hill’s and Williams’ presentation at the top of the meeting was largely a recap of the presentation the city had given the Main Street committee to gain admittance to the program. Some of the initiatives and actions are already fairly well-known, while a handful of others were publicly discussed in detail for the first time.
“Of the 200 questions we were asked, 39 of them pertained to the historic district and nine more pertained to tourism and community events,” Williams said. “The balance of the 200 questions were mainly standard information questions and city statistics, program assessment visits, basic evaluations of code enforcement and overall conditions and upkeep.”
Citing local business owner Ken Allen, Williams said, “Skeptics turn into believers and attitudes on Main Street will turn around. At first, almost no one believes Main Street really can turn around. Changes in attitude and practice are slow but definite — public support for change will build as the Main Street program grows and consistently meets its goals. Change also means engaging in better business practices, altering ways of thinking and improving the physical appearance of the commercial district. A carefully planned Main Street program will help shift public perceptions and practices to support and sustain the revitalization process.”
The applications was backed up with letters of support from numerous organizations and individuals, including the Alabama Department of Tourism, Alabama Power, the cities of Oxford and Anniston, the Talladega County Commission, Congressman Mike Rogers, First Bank of Alabama, Mayor Tim Ragland and the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind, among numerous others.
Tourism is a major component of the plan so far, with plans and partnerships involving the Talladega Superspeedway, Civilian Marksmanship Program, Davey Allison Memorial Park, TOP Trails, the Hall of Heroes, Shocco Springs Baptist Conference Center and the city’s historic districts, including the Square, Talladega College and the Silk Stocking District.
Hill said the city is looking into a sister city agreement with Daytona, Florida for cross promotion opportunities. He met with the president of the World Games in Birmingham and attended a state tourism conference with Lincoln and Oxford. The city is also conducting a hotel feasibility study.
The city council recently increased “quality of life” appropriations to various local non-profits to $700,000 this year, and will be using American Rescue Plan funding for other issues later this year.
The council also approved the creation of a downtown entertainment district, increased the local lodging tax by two percent to promote tourism, approved tax abatements for new businesses on the square and appointed the Hall of Heroes Board as a temporary tourism community. The municipal golf course and the East Side Head Start Building have been turned over to the Shaquille O’Neal FOundation for educational endeavors, and the city has secured just under $2 million from Rogers to create improved walkability from the college and all campuses of AIDB to downtown. Construction is about to get underway on a pocket park, and work continues on the chamber renovation project.
The revival of the Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony was also touted as a major accomplishment.
Hill added that a boutique hotel owner was looking at purchasing the old Purefoy Hotel Building as well as establishing a pub in the Lee Laundry building, near the pocket park.The city is also considering the purchase of the King Tire building, knocking the building down and placing a statue of the late Congressman John Lewis at the entrance to Talladega College.
There are also plans in the works to put a new housing development near Timber Ridge Golf Course and gas at TOP Trails,
Promotion of the city was also a major theme, including advertising and reaching out.
“It helps the city overall, but you’ve got to kill gossip and rumors, and kill negativity,” Hill said.