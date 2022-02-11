City Councilman and City manager chart challenges and opportunities for the city in talk with Lions Club

City Councilman Joe Power and City Manager Seddrick Hill spoke to the Talladega Lions Club on Friday about the challenges and opportunities the city is facing.
The pair addressed the club during its meeting at the Alabama Industries of the Blind.
Power began his comments addressing his background.
“I'm probably the least well known of any of the city council people,” he said.
Power said he was born in Talladega and spent much of his early childhood there before moving away after a single year of school. He said part of his family remained in Talladega and he eventually chose to return to his birthplace 11 years ago when he retired.
“I did that because I wanted to,” Power said. “I bought one of my family homes.”
He said that the city has clear development needs but also does some things very well and has a lot of plans.
Power said the city has issues with crime that need to be addressed but also has a historic issue with infrastructure.
“We have infrastructure that has been avoided,” he said. “If you don't change the oil in your car, I don't care if it's a new car, it's going to go down quick. We have a lot of that, a past history of that.”
Power said it doesn’t matter why that happened, but it did happen and the city needs to address that problem. He said it can't be fixed immediately but he thinks that the city is getting on the right track with saving money and planning.
“Infrastructure requires huge amounts of money,” Power said. “Everybody wants roads. Well you’ve got to plan for roads. You got to pay for it, you got to plan for it, and then we fix the problem.”
He added that crime is an area where he has less experience but said that is why the city has people with that expertise. After a comment from Hill saying he was planning to interview police chief candidates in two weeks, Power said he hopes the council can appoint someone by the beginning of April.
On positives, Power said the city wants to start a Main Street USA program, which can help the city recruit businesses and raise money for a development in a designated part of town, likely the square.
He said one of the greatest things about the program is the extra accountability to actually do the work.
“We know not only will we have the right people working for the city supporting it but we will have people down in Montgomery regularly visiting, regularly checking up, and regularly getting us reports back on what we are doing right to attract new business to this town,” Power said. “I'm very enthusiastic about it because I’ve dealt with these guys in the past.”
He said the one thing the city will have to do before applying for the program is whether to form a new historical conservation commission or adopt an ordinance to handle historical conservation issues.
Power also said that the city has a great opportunity to work to increase tourism. He said the city is working with Oxford to partner on tourism.
“That Choccolocco Park is going to do some advertising for us to visit Talladega and we are in turn going to do the same thing for Oxford,” he said.
Power said the partnership works because Talldega has things like CMP and the Hall of Heroes for people to visit while Oxford has the hotels for them to stay in.
Hill also addressed several issues. One of them was also tourism. The city manager said Talladega is in the process of becoming sister cities with Daytona, as the two both play host to NASCAR Superspeedways.
“Daytona is now gonna support NASCAR here and they are going to promote it there and bring busses of people here for our races and we are doing the same there,” he said. “I met with their city manager a couple weeks ago and they are excited about it.
Hill said he also wants to start inducting drivers into the Walk for Fame at Davey Allison Park again.
The city manager said the city is also working on developing a new comprehensive plan so it can better apply for grants and improve things like roads and sidewalks with a focus on accessibility.