City Council to seek additional bids for first responders building

RAGLAND — The Ragland City Council has officially rejected bids submitted for the construction of a new first responders building, and voted to solicit bids once again.
“There is a way to do this fast, and then there is a way to do it right, and I would like to think we would like to do it right,” said Ragland City Attorney James Hill before the council rejected all bids at a called meeting Tuesday night and voted to solicit new bids for the project.
The move comes after the city received only two bids for the project, and bids were almost double the costs of what was estimated.
“I was hoping for more [bids],” said Mayor Richard Bunt.
The new building would house the police, fire and rescue departments. The construction site is across the street from the new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree on Alabama 144.
“We have to be fiscally responsible to the citizens,” said Councilman Brian Phillips, before the council unanimously approved to rebid the project. “We have to do right with their money.”
Councilman Corey Gardner said he could see an increase in construction costs, but not double the estimated amount.
The project was estimated at $1 million, but estimates came in at more than $2 million, Hill said.
Bunt said he knows of four other builders who are interested in submitting bids for the project, but who missed the first round of bid openings.
Council members said the project was too big to move forward with only two bids.
“If five companies came in at about the same price, I would feel better with the price, but not with just two bids,” Councilman David Yance said.
Bunt said he thought the project could be done at a much lower price.
“To tell you the truth, I was a little shocked,” he said about the bids. “I do feel like we could do this cheaper.”
It will be another month before the city will receive and open bids again for the project.
“I want to see the project move forward, terribly,” Phillips said. “At the same time, I want it to be cost efficient, not just for us, but for future administrations.”