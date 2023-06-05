 Skip to main content
RAGLAND

City Council to seek additional bids for first responders building

RAGLAND — The Ragland City Council has officially rejected bids submitted for the construction of a new first responders building, and voted to solicit bids once again. 

“There is a way to do this fast, and then there is a way to do it right, and I would like to think we would like to do it right,” said Ragland City Attorney James Hill before the council rejected all bids at a called meeting Tuesday night and voted to solicit new bids for the project. 