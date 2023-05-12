 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story
TALLADEGA

City Council, school board seats to be voted on this summer

Residents of Talladega will head to the polls this summer to vote for mayor, all five City Council seats and members of the board of education. This will be the first municipal election since redistricting after the 2020 census and subsequent lawsuits, and, adding somewhat to the potential confusion, is the fact that city residents vote in different precincts for municipal elections versus all other elections.

The city recently sent out postcards listing polling places for approximately 10,500 registered voters in the city to ensure that residents know where to vote.

Tags