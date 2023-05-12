City Council, school board seats to be voted on this summer

Residents of Talladega will head to the polls this summer to vote for mayor, all five City Council seats and members of the board of education. This will be the first municipal election since redistricting after the 2020 census and subsequent lawsuits, and, adding somewhat to the potential confusion, is the fact that city residents vote in different precincts for municipal elections versus all other elections.
The city recently sent out postcards listing polling places for approximately 10,500 registered voters in the city to ensure that residents know where to vote.
“After every census, ward lines are reviewed to determine whether or not redistricting is necessary,” said City Clerk Joanna Medlen. “There were modifications to the districts following the 2020 census. As a result, polling places have changed for somevoters. The cards mailed to registered voters include the location of the voter’s polling place and the district the voter lives in.”
Elections formayor, City Council and school board will be held August 22.Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. and are located at the following recreation centers:
Ward 1 B.N. Mabra Center at 309 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive North. Ward 1 is currently represented by Dr. Horace Patterson on the council and Sandra Beavers on the school board.
Ward 2 Brecon Recreation Center at 1001 Horne St. Ward 2 is represented by Vickie Robinson Hall and Angela Edwards.
Ward 3 and Ward 4 Spring Street Recreation Center at 502 Spring St. These wards are currently represented by Joe Power and Betty Spratlin on the council and Jake Montgomery and Chuck Roberts on the board.
Ward 5 Bemiston Recreation Center at 102 West Damon Avenue. Ward 5 is currently represented by by Trae Williams and James Braswell.
All Talladega residents will have the opportunity to vote for the office of mayor, currently held by Timothy Ragland.