City Council OKs new Talladega district map

TALLADEGA — The City Council voted 4-0 Monday evening to approve a new set of council districts based on the 2020 census figures. Councilman Trae Williams was absent, as was Mayor Timothy Ragland.
The new map replaces the one approved in 2013, following the 2010 census, and will likely be in place for municipal elections next year. Copies are available at City Hall.
The new map is not radically different from the old map. It does reflect a handful of annexations taken on since 2013. Some land east of the 275 Bypass and north of Renfroe Road moved from Ward 1 to Ward 5, and there were other changes around the edges throughout the city.
The city remains divided into five wards, with Wards 1 and 2 being majority-minority.
The redistricting was not controversial, and passed with almost no public discussion.
The council tabled two other items on its agenda Monday, one for the second time.
During the council’s last meeting, discussion of a pay raise for city manager Seddrick Hill was tabled because committee members Joe Power and Betty Spratlin had discussed it with other members of the council without establishing a quorum less than a week before it was to be brought up for a vote, thus violating the Alabama Open Meeting Act.
The discussion was tabled two weeks ago, but Power said he had again discussed the issue with another council member just days before Monday’s meeting, and said the action would have to be tabled a second time for the same reason as before.
The other tabled action involved making minor changes to a law that allows the city manager to move an employee with certain qualifications to a higher step within their pay grade in order to recruit.
A version of this law has been on the books for years, but in the heading it referred to itself as an amendment to a law that had been repealed before this law was passed, rather than an amendment to the law that was in force at that time, and which is still in force now.
The motion to approve the corrected ordinance was automatically tabled when Councilwoman Betty Spratlin voted against immediate consideration.
For an ordinance to be adopted on first read, the motion for immediate consideration must be unanimous. If there is one vote against, the action is automatically tabled.
Spratlin declined to comment on the reason for her no vote after the meeting.
In other business Monday, the council:
— Approved invoices and expenditures by a vote by a vote of 3-1, with Spratlin casting the dissenting vote.
— Reappointed James Whitson to the Industrial Development Board and Charles Montgomery and Melissa McEwen the Heritage Commission.
— Repealed the old ordinance governing weed and grass abatements, and approved a new one.
— Approved a market study with ValueTech for $6,000.
— Approved three weed abatements.
— Reallocated funds from the 2021 Capital Improvement Project for cemetery software to ordinance codification.
— Heard a request from Ritz Theater director George Culver to split the cost of a digital billboard for the theater. The total cost of the project would be $90,000, with $45,000 from the city and theater. The council took no action.