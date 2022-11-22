 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

City Council OKs new Talladega district map

Ward map

The city of Talladega's most recently adopted ward map

 Chris Norwood / The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — The City Council voted 4-0 Monday evening to approve a new set of council districts based on the 2020 census figures. Councilman Trae Williams was absent, as was Mayor Timothy Ragland.

The new map replaces the one approved in 2013, following the 2010 census, and will likely be in place for municipal elections next year. Copies are available at City Hall. 