City Council approves dispensing of medical marijuana within Talladega city limits

The Talladega City Council voted 4-0 Monday night to approve the operation of medical cannabis dispensaries within the city limits.
Councilman Trae Williams, who had been present earlier in the meeting, had already left by the time the ordinance was voted on during the meeting of more than two hours.
Last year, the Alabama legislature passed an act that would allow the medical use of marijuana for patients with a qualifying medical condition and a valid medical cannabis card. However, the law also requires that medical marijuana dispensaries can only be located in areas where the governing body (in this case, the city council) has already passed an ordinance allowing them.
According to Monday’s resolution, “the act authorizes and requires the (state) Medical Cannabis Commission to heavily regulate dispensary operation, thus addressing any health, safety or welfare concerns of the city of Talladega…The location of a dispensary within the city of Talladega will bring the potential of new employment opportunities for citizens (and would be) required to purchase a business license and pay sales tax, thus providing an additional source of revenue.”
To date, only 22 other Alabama cities or counties have passed laws allowing for dispensaries. The closest to Talladega are Birmingham, Glencoe and Gadsden. The state of Alabama will issue four dispensary licenses per year, with each licensee allowed to operate dispensaries in three different authorized locations. The application fee is $40,000, and the deadline for the first round of approvals was last week.
Although he was not present for the vote Monday, Williams said that he had been approached by a potential dispensary operator who was interested in coming to the city but said he would need a licensed location to list in the application.
The dispensary ordinance was approved in about one minute with no public debate to speak of.