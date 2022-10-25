 Skip to main content
City Council approves dispensing of medical marijuana within Talladega city limits

Marijuana
(Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

The Talladega City Council voted 4-0 Monday night to approve the operation of medical cannabis dispensaries within the city limits.

Councilman Trae Williams, who had been present earlier in the meeting, had already left by the time the ordinance was voted on during the meeting of more than two hours.