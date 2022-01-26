City Council approves changes to city manager's contract

The Talladega City Council voted to approve a set of changes to City Manager Seddrick Hill’s contract Monday night, with other changes likely forthcoming, probably in March.
Hill got a positive six-month evaluation from the council in November, which resulted in a raise of $10,000 and a city car worth up to $50,000. Previously, he had been given a monthly stipend for expenses associated with using his own vehicle.
In December, Hill asked the council to revisit his contract again, based on a study of what other city managers in surrounding communities are making. Specifically, he was asking for an additional $5,000 a year, bringing his total salary to $141,000. He also asked that the contract be extended from two years to three years and that the council provide 12 months notice if it does not intend to renew it. The council did not have the changes in front of them in December, and the revised contract was tabled during the first meeting in January, which was on the same night as the Alabama vs. Georgia national championship football game.
The changes were approved Monday night without controversy, although councilman Joe Power did suggest one further amendment.
Hill’s contract requires him to be at city hall during regular business hours and on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Since Hill is a salaried employee (who does not punch a time clock) and is always on call, Power said it should not necessarily be required for Hill to be physically present at city hall at all times during the day. This suggestion seemed to be well received by the other council members.
Power also pointed out that the council had not quite lived up to its obligations. The council was supposed to evaluate Hill based on a series of goals and objectives laid out by the council, but no such list of goals was ever approved.
Power and Councilman Trae Williams agreed to head up a committee to set up a list of expectations from the council as a whole, with the understanding that they be things that could reasonably be accomplished in a year.
The other council members agreed to submit their individual lists of priorities, with the top priorities listed first. Power and WIlliams will compile a list to present to the full body in March.
“If he’s just dealing with the top five priorities from each of the council members, that’s 25 different priorities,” Power said. “That’s just not reasonable.”
Also Monday, the council:
—Saw Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson present a proclamation to Talladega College Band Director Miguel Bonds, who is leaving to accept a position with another school.
—Heard a presentation from Community Transformation Ministries and the Civilian Marksmanship Program about spring and summer youth programs. The council received the presentation well, but did not commit any funding.
—Approved an amendment to the business license ordinance strongly recommending that business owners set up exterior surveillance of some sort. The surveillance systems are not required to get or renew a license, however.
—Tabled an ordinance prohibiting the tethering of animals.
—Approved an ordinance requiring closed dumpsters and oil containers at eviction cites and limiting curbside pickup of eviction set out trash.
—Extended the time to complete repairs to a previously condemnable structure on Coffee Street.
—Approved a contract with Rivertree Systems Inc. for auditing services at $75.
—Approved two contracts with East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission, one for a two year comprehensive plan for $40,000, and one for a hotel feasibility study at $15,000.
—Approved a contract with Paycom for payroll services for $944;50 plus a one-time set up and conversion fee of $3,200.
—Approved a lease agreement with Clark Global Fashion and Beauty Holdings for the city owned building on the northeast corner of the square previously occupied by LMo & Co. The new lease will be for $450.
—Tabled discussion of a 4.8 percent increase for residential waste collection and disposal until a company representative could address the council.
—Retroactively declared Feb. 25, 2021, Arbor Day in the city and set the same date this year.