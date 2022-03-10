City Council approves borrowing money to finish Lincoln's Landing

LINCOLN — The Lincoln City Council has approved borrowing $1.5 million to help finish Lincoln’s Landing.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the council voted to approve borrowing $1,500,000 from First Bank of Alabama to finish work on the tournament fishing park. The city broke ground on the park in June 2020, and construction has continued since. The park began holding fishing tournaments there a year later after the boat launch was completed. Mayor Lew Watson said the park is currently operating but parts of its building and landscaping package remain in progress.
In July 2020, the city did a $7,650,000 bond issue for park projects including Lincoln’s Landing and the city’s proposed Veterans Park on Stemley Road. Watson said the extra money is needed because of unforeseen expenses that have come up during the construction of Lincoln’s Landing beyond the budget allocated from that bond issue.
He said for example there were several issues which led to workers needing to make changes to the dam that was used to allow the initial installation of the boat launch. Watson said there has also been a persistent rise in the cost of materials for the project.
“There were some unexpected issues that developed in the park out there,” he said. “It's just a combination of things we couldn’t foresee.”
Watson said the council had some idea it may have to borrow more money for some time now and has been looking to see how much money they would need to actually finish the project. He said that while the figure the council approved is the maximum the city can borrow, the plan is to only borrow the money as it's needed.
Watson said he finds it regrettable that there has been a need for any additional money to finish the project. He said the economic instability caused by the pandemic has been a factor in the project, and the city could not have seen it coming.
“I wish it could have been calculated a little closer,” he said. “Our crystal ball went dark on us.”
Watson said he feels the cost will be worth it as the park has already brought consistent, and sometimes quite large, crowds to Lincoln on the weekends. He believes this will get the attention of new restaurants and hotels and help Lincoln continue to grow.
“It's already proven that it's going to be a help for us in attracting new business to our city,” he said.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved a tournament contract with Alabama B.A.S.S Nation Inc.;
—Approve the purchase of PC88mr-11 Komatsu Excavator through the Sourcewell Purchasing Cooperative from Tractor & Equipment Company in the amount of $127,663 for the sanitation department;
—Approved the purchase of 427 carts under the HGA Purchasing Cooperative form Schaefer SubCo, LLC for amount of $28,990.81 for the sanitation department;
—Approved the purchase of a MR-111HDC12-1 Kubota tractor though the Sourcewell Purchasing Cooperative from Talladega Tractor Company for $55,466 for the street department;
—Approved the purchase of a 2022 Ford F150 Crew Cab from Stivers Ford Lincoln in for $32,534 for the building department;
—Approved the purchase of a ZD1211RL-3-72R mower through the Sourcewell Purchasing Cooperative from Talladega Tractor Company for $15,591.22 for the street department;
—Approved the purchase of a Polaris Ranger Crew 1000 through the Sourcewell Purchasing Cooperative from Polaris Sales Inc.for $19,447.47 for the fire department
—Approved installation of two fire flow lines for Carillon Oaks for $44,017.20.