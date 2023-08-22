City Council approves $46,000 contract to repair swimming pool skylight

The Talladega City Council voted 3-0 Monday night to approve a $46,342 contract to repair the skylight over the indoor swimming pool at the Spring Street Recreation Center. Councilmen Dr. Horace Patterson and Trae Williams were absent from the meeting.
According to city purchasing and safety director Renae Blackburn, the contract, with Tech America of Birmingham, will involve the removal and cleaning of all the lenses and seals around them, replacing of the wood on the frame, resealing and replacing of the lenses. The work will be covered by a two-year warranty.
City Parks and Recreation director Summer Ammons added that the skylight has been leaking for years, and City Manager Seddrick Hill said that it is becoming increasingly dangerous and has to be replaced for public safety reasons.
The repairs were not listed as an action item on Monday’s agenda.
The skylight was the centerpiece of a million dollar renovation project at Spring Street in 2010. While the project was ongoing, one of the contract workers actually fell to his death from the frame of the skylight. A few weeks later, an equipment malfunction resulted in a fire that burned much of the roof at Spring Street.
Monday the council also voted to approve to two exponentially larger projects in the Water and Sewer and Department. The first project, which the council discussed previously and then tabled, involves a contract with Taylor Corporation of Anniston for water plant upgrades worth just under $8.5 million. The second is a contract with the same company for Phase 2 of the City Hall sewer renovation project, worth $312,000.
In July, Water and Sewer director Cathy Fuller explained the project would double the daily capacity at the surface treatment plant to 4 million gallons per day and address certain structural issues. All of the money for the project would come from a previously issued bond.
When the council was initially presented with this project in 2021, Fuller said, the initial estimate was $3,850,000.
Fuller and Hill told the council that contractors for major infrastructure projects like this were increasingly difficult to come by, and that labor and supply costs had skyrocketed of late. Without rebidding the project, Hill said he had asked three other contractors for estimates, all of which were higher than the $8.4 million that the council eventually approved Monday.
Had they waited any longer, Fuller said, the old contract would have expired, and the new contract would almost certainly be even higher.
Phase 2 of the city hall sewer project also went to Taylor as the sole bidder. After the meeting, Hill said he did not know the budgeted figure for this project, which had been approved as a capital improvement several years ago. The sewer at City Hall has been known to back up, and the employees that work downstairs, particularly in the police department, have had to go upstairs to use the bathroom for years.
According to the memo sent to the council, the fire department, also located downstairs, and the south end of City Hall upstairs, are also experiencing sewer backups on a regular basis.
When questioned about Taylor being the sole bidder, Hill said he would be attending a minority vending conference in Birmingham next month and hoped that he could be able to make connections with more companies willing to take on projects in Talladega.
Also Monday, the council:
— Excused Patterson and Williams.
— Nominated former Councilman Ricky Simpson to the county Board of Equalization. The council will need to come up with two other nominees before the end of the month.
— Approved condemnations of properties on Coffee Street, Green Acres Drive, Broome Street and Diane Street.