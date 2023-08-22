 Skip to main content
TALLADEGA

City Council approves $46,000 contract to repair swimming pool skylight

The Talladega City Council voted 3-0 Monday night to approve a $46,342 contract to repair the skylight over the indoor swimming pool at the Spring Street Recreation Center. Councilmen Dr. Horace Patterson and Trae Williams were absent from the meeting.

According to city purchasing and safety director Renae Blackburn, the contract, with Tech America of Birmingham, will involve the removal and cleaning of all the lenses and seals around them, replacing of the wood on the frame, resealing and replacing of the lenses. The work will be covered by a two-year warranty.