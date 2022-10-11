 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

City closes Lincoln Shell, Lincoln Liquors for failure to pay sales taxes

Lincoln

City officials in Lincoln voted to revoke the business licenses for Lincoln Shell and Lincoln Liquors Tuesday morning. Entrances to the store were taped off to the public following the action by the City Council.

 David Atchison/The St. Clair Times

Customers rolling into Lincoln Shell and Lincoln Liquors on Tuesday morning were met with a taped off parking lot and employees giving the message that the business had been closed by the city.

During the city council's meeting held earlier that morning, the council voted unanimously to revoke the licenses, listed under the name Petro Nation, Inc. for violations of Alabama’s controlled substance laws and for failure to pay appropriate city sales taxes.