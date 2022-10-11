City closes Lincoln Shell, Lincoln Liquors for failure to pay sales taxes

Customers rolling into Lincoln Shell and Lincoln Liquors on Tuesday morning were met with a taped off parking lot and employees giving the message that the business had been closed by the city.
During the city council's meeting held earlier that morning, the council voted unanimously to revoke the licenses, listed under the name Petro Nation, Inc. for violations of Alabama’s controlled substance laws and for failure to pay appropriate city sales taxes.
City Revenue Director Kim Davidson told the council that communication on the matters have been ongoing between the city and the business for approximately two years without a resolution to the concerns.
There is an appeal in progress with the Alabama State Department of Revenue to resolve what the city views is owed in sales taxes, which is pending at this time with the state, Davidson said.
The process is one the city doesn’t have control over at this point, she said.
Audits on the concern have been in place for five years, Davidson said.
“I’d like the council to proceed with this,” she said.
Prior to calling for a vote on the matter, council members heard from store employee Nitesh Kismar, who represented the company.
Kismar requested that the city allow more time for the company to take care of the outstanding issues, which city officials said had been done in the past with no results.
Kismar also told the council that the store’s owner was undergoing chemotherapy at this time and was unable to attend the meeting.
Davidson said the store opened in 2013, and has recently had 17 citations and four warnings from the Alabama Beverage Control Board regarding its operations.
The specific substance in discussion is phenibut, reportedly contained in products sold at the store. Phenibut is now classified as a Schedule One controlled substance in Alabama. It is described as a substance that is deemed addictive and mimics properties of opioids.
Lincoln police also reported that the location, which is open 24 hours, has had issues of people consuming beverages on the property and gathering throughout the nighttime hours.
Kismar told the council there are signs posted to address crowds gathering at the location, and about consuming beverages on site.
But, police said, the behaviors have continued.
Ultimately, the council agreed that their only option to address both situations, the substance violation and the tax payments, was to recommend closing the businesses until these concerns were resolved. The stores’ business licenses can be put back in place once these measures are corrected.
Councilman Joey Callahan added concerns about the phenibut products, especially being available to minors and children who might visit the store, but also that they were available to anyone.
“We’re the only thing standing between the customers, the children, and these products being sold there,” Callahan said. “We can discourage that being sold in our community.”
Callahan also said he has viewed video of nighttime activities on the store property and had concerns about this as well.
“It’s become a hang out,” he said.
Kismar said the products were kept behind a counter at the store, and customers had to ask employees to access them. He also said with the products being available at wholesalers, not located in Lincoln or Talladega County, he didn’t have knowledge that they were actually illegal or contained illegal substances under Alabama law.
“If someone tells us it’s illegal, we take it off,” he said.
Pell City officials adopted an ordinance last year to prevent similar substances from being sold within its city limits.
Davidson said she knew of no other store in the city that had the number of violations filed with the ABC board as with Lincoln Liquors.
Lincoln Police Chief Darren Britton told the council his concern was the activity was putting citizens in a dangerous place.
“There are multiple issues here,” he said.
Following the discussion, council member Jennie Jones recommended the item for a vote, which was followed by a unanimous vote to revoke the licenses to operate the stores in Lincoln, until which time the city’s concerns were addressed and corrected.
“We can then reissue the licenses,” she said.