City begins mapping for comprehensive plan

Mapping

Several city employees and EARPDC representatives toured Talladega with City Manager Seddrick Hill Sr. and Rajiv Myana, an EARPDC senior planner. Hill and Myana are pictured at Veterans Park.

 Courtesy photo

Mapping for the City of Talladega’s new comprehensive plan began Wednesday.

City leaders took representatives from East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission on an extensive bus tour that covered major landmarks and areas of concern that citizens mentioned during a Kick-Off Meeting in August. About 30 stakeholders attended that meeting.