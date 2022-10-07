City begins mapping for comprehensive plan

Mapping for the City of Talladega’s new comprehensive plan began Wednesday.
City leaders took representatives from East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission on an extensive bus tour that covered major landmarks and areas of concern that citizens mentioned during a Kick-Off Meeting in August. About 30 stakeholders attended that meeting.
“We spent the day exploring every major area of our community with EARPDC," City Manager Seddrick Hill said. "I am excited about the ideas we discussed, and equally excited about the input we will receive from citizens at the next public meeting.”
The next hearing is set for Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. at the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library. At that hearing, citizens will participate in a land use opinion survey to determine their desires for the residential communities in Talladega and secure ideas for pedestrian and bike infrastructure improvements, parks and open spaces, downtown revitalization, and alternative modes of transportation.
“The land use opinion survey will help identify neighborhoods that need to evolve; stable areas that need to be maintained; and areas of transformation that will require major changes," Rajiv Myana, a senior planner for EARPDC, said.