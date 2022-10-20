Citizens show up for public hearing on city's master plan

TALLADEGA — A small group of engaged citizens came to the Armstrong-Osborne Library on Thursday night for the second public hearing with the city’s Planning Commission and East Alabama Regional Planning Commission, discussing a new master plan for the city.
The discussion opened with a series of observations made during a tour of the city by EARPC planners and city officials earlier this month.
Recommendations include wayfinding signage throughout, more sidewalks (and connections between existing sidewalks), adaptive reuse potential in Bemiston, increasing the size (and moving) the weekly farmer’s market, sidewalks and other improvements in the AIDB and Talladega College area, more lighting and activities at the Sports Complex, road improvements on West Battle Street and mixed-use potential at the old Wehadkee Mills site.
There were also discussions of improvements to the historic district and the square, North Court Street, Spring Street, the Silk Stocking District, Jemison Park, Edythe Sims Park and Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard.
This last, Stephen J. White, was described in some detail. EARPC proposed expanding the sidewalks on either side of the street, with trees and benches serving as a buffer between the sidewalks and traffic in the street. The proposal also includes bike lanes on either side of the road and improved lighting.
The rest of the meeting was spent in discussion with small groups of people giving input in their particular neighborhoods and areas where they work.
The results of these meetings will be compiled and be presented at a future meeting. The date has not been announced.