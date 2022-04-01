Citizens honors doctors on National Doctors Day

Citizens Baptist Medical Center celebrated National Doctors’ Day by paying tribute to its physicians for their service, skill and compassion.
In a news release, the hospital said that across the Brookwood Baptist Health network of hospitals, the theme for the day was “Thank you for Always Being There.” It said the theme was chosen to depict a collective sentiment of deep appreciation for the outstanding group of physicians who tirelessly care for our community.
“On behalf of all our employees and patients, I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to our physicians,” CEO of Citizens Baptist Medical CenterFrank Thomas said. “I believe strongly in the value of saying thank you every day, but today, we pause to honor the contributions of our physicians for their dedication to the health of our community.”
Celebrated on March 30 each year, Doctors’ Day was officially established in 1991. March 30 also marks the anniversary of the first use of general anesthesia in surgery by Dr. Crawford W. Long in 1842. National Doctors’ Day is commonly celebrated in healthcare organizations, as a day to recognize the contributions of doctors to individual lives and communities.