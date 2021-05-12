Citizens Baptist Health Center celebrates National Hospital and Heathcare Week

Citizens Baptist Health Center in Talladega is celebrating National Hospital and Healthcare Week on May 9 through May 15 with a variety of special events. The theme of this year’s event is “Inspiring Hope Through Healing.”
Monday, staff members were each given gift totes in thanks for the work they do every day, followed by a popcorn party on Tuesday, according to a news release. On Tuesday, hospital chaplains prayed over and blessed the hands of staff members as a way to acknowledge the importance of the “the human touch,” in healthcare and healing.
Wednesday, staff were honored with a barbecue picnic.
On Thursday, Pop the Top Soda Shop will provide an ice cream celebration, and Friday will be a T-shirt day.
“Our hospital is far more than just a place where people come to physically heal,” Citizens CEO Frank Thomas said. “It is a vital element of our community that encourages health and embodies hope. At the heart of our hospital are those who are central to creating and supporting a healthy community. I am honored during hospital week to thank our staff for the exceptional work they perform every day.”