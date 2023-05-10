 Skip to main content
Citizens Advisory Board holds first meeting

citizens advisory board.jpg
Chris Norwood/The Daily Home

In its first meeting since being approved by the Talladega City Council last year, the Talladega Citizens Advisory Board met last Thursday night to elect officers and discuss future meetings.

The board attempted to meet on at least two other occasions, but was unable to establish a quorum.