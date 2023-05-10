Citizens Advisory Board holds first meeting

In its first meeting since being approved by the Talladega City Council last year, the Talladega Citizens Advisory Board met last Thursday night to elect officers and discuss future meetings.
The board attempted to meet on at least two other occasions, but was unable to establish a quorum.
Talladega County NAACP President Rev. Hugh Morris was named board chairman Thursday, Debra Wilson was named vice chair and Rod Skein was elected secretary.
Also present were Rob Clardy, Terry McKee, Dr. Darius Williams, and Henrietta Lawler. Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas was also present.
Not present Thursday were Tena Turner, Lt. Rodre Seals, Maurice Kelly, and Rev. Johnny McKinney.
Morris said he had received one complaint regarding noise from TOP Trails from a nearby resident. Morris said the TOP Trails facility was permitted and licensed by the city and paying taxes, so there was little the board could do.
The ordinance creating the board calls for its members to meet at least quarterly, with the chair able to call meetings in between if necessary. Although they did not commit to specific dates, those present Thursday did agree that future meetings would begin at 6 p.m.
The board’s meeting schedule, regular and called, will be subject to the notice requirements of the Alabama Open Meetings Law.