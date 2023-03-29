 Skip to main content
Citgo robbery suspect sought

citgo robber

Security cameras caught the suspect of the robbery on video. Police are seeking tips in finding the suspect. 

Talladega police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a robbery suspect.

According to Lt. Bob Curtis, the robbery took place at the Citgo Station on Alabama 21 North Saturday just before 6 p.m. The clerk told investigators that a man entered the store while she was working in the cooler. The man first asked her where the bathroom was. 