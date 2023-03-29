Citgo robbery suspect sought

Talladega police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a robbery suspect.
According to Lt. Bob Curtis, the robbery took place at the Citgo Station on Alabama 21 North Saturday just before 6 p.m. The clerk told investigators that a man entered the store while she was working in the cooler. The man first asked her where the bathroom was.
After she told him, he went in, came back out and asked the clerk if there was any coffee. She said she had not made any yet, so he asked if he could use the phone. When she said no, the man came around the counter with a gun and demanded all of the money in the store.
Curtis said the suspect took about $700 and fled on foot toward the old Porter Apartments, which are currently vacant, Curtis said.
Investigators found several broken windows in the building but no sign of the suspect.
The clerk could not give an approximate height, weight or age on the suspect, but said when he ran off he was wearing a red hat, white shirt and dark colored shorts.
The robbery was also caught on video.
Anyone with information on this incident, or the identity or current location of the suspect, should call the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.