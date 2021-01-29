Circuit Judge explains procedures to make trials safe for juries

Starting Monday, jury summonses will go out in the mail for the first jury trials in Talladega County in a year.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues through Alabama generally and Talladega County specifically, Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff wants all potential jurors to know that every possible safeguard for their health is being taken.
“For starters, a limited number of cases are set for that week,” Woodruff said, referring to the week beginning Feb. 16. “We will operate only one courtroom for trial testimony and have a second designated court room solely for the selected jury to take breaks and deliberate.”
The second court room is far larger than the jury room where deliberations normally take place, to accommodate social distancing.
“Based on current information, I anticipate only one jury will be empaneled, and that case will try for a maximum of four days,” Woodruff said. “A reduced number of prospective jurors have been requested because of the reduced caseload that week. That will substantially reduce the number of people in the judicial building Tuesday morning (of jury week).
"We have been operating under a new model in terms of courtroom capacity and staggered dockets since last spring already. Once the jury is struck Tuesday morning, only 14 will remain with us for a few days (12 jurors and two alternates). The remainder of the panel not selected to serve on that jury will be excused by Tuesday around noon, and will not be returning.”
Naturally, prospective jurors will be required to wear masks in the building, and have their temperatures taken (using a no-touch thermometer) when they enter the building.
“Touchless hand sanitizer stations are set up throughout the judicial building,” Woodruff said. “We are also fortunate to have a large law enforcement presence in the judicial building that will not only provide personal and physical safety for jurors, but will also be strictly monitoring social distancing.”
Courtrooms and offices in the building are also sanitized with a fogger at the end of every business day, so jurors can expect to enter a clean environment the next morning.
Since social distancing will be in force, the jurors will not be seated in the jury box at the front of the courtroom the way they normally would. Rather, the courtroom will have individually designated seating spots throughout.
“Jurors will be spaced apart in the first several rows on each side of the courtroom,” Woodruff said. “It is basically courtroom reconfiguration 101, but again, we are blessed to have larger courtrooms than many other jurisdictions throughout Alabama. This has allowed us to operate without interruption for quite some time.
"Grand jury members that were recently in session provided solid information to us in terms of our sanitation efforts and the accommodations provided to them and overwhelmingly confirmed they were comfortable serving. That positive feedback was very important to me before requesting Circuit Clerk Brian York to move forward with prospective juror notices.”
Each prospective juror will fill out a questionnaire based on a federal model that includes specific questions centered on COVID which can excuse jurors from service without the need to call or show up in order to be excused,” Woodruff added.
Other excuses will be taken up in open court, as usual.
“”We have spent countless hours creating and reviewing the way to do things at the judicial building,” he concluded. “There is never a perfect system or a perfect way of doing things.
"I understand precaution concern is just unfortunately a way of life for everyone right now. If I were called for jury service, I’d like to know what I should expect and is there a team of people dedicated to my well-being the minute I walk in that building. The answer is yes.”