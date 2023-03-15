 Skip to main content
Church group to provide college-student goodies March 25

Bruna Valley Baptist Church and a group known as D.Y.N.A.M.I.C. (Discovering Your Networth and Mission In Christ)  and will host a “March Madness Giveaway” Saturday, March 25, from 3-5 p.m. at the Talladega College gym.

As in past years, the purpose of the event is to provide free toiletries and other essential items to college students. This year’s giveaway also comes with a catered meal.