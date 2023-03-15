Church group to provide college-student goodies March 25

Bruna Valley Baptist Church and a group known as D.Y.N.A.M.I.C. (Discovering Your Networth and Mission In Christ) and will host a “March Madness Giveaway” Saturday, March 25, from 3-5 p.m. at the Talladega College gym.
As in past years, the purpose of the event is to provide free toiletries and other essential items to college students. This year’s giveaway also comes with a catered meal.
According to pastor Patrick Washngton, items to be given away include laundry detergent, hand soap, deodorant, body wash, toothpaste, socks “and just about anything else that a college student might need. Other churches and other organizations come together with us to sponsor students. We generally help about 200 students per year.”
Washington added, “There are a lot of groups that do things like this in August or September, toward the end of the year. We want to do ours now, because these are things the students will need during the school year. Plus, you can’t beat a free hot meal.”
The menu for this year includes chicken, ham, roast beef, mashed potatoes and green beans, he said.
For more information, please contact Washington at 256-390-5995.