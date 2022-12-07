Church group donates to Presbyterian Home

The Presbyterian Home for Children on Sunday morning accepted a check for $6,000 from the interdenominational Whosoever Will Men's Bible Class in Talladega. PHC accepted the donation in memory of the late James Murner as a Christmas gift to the Home.
“It continues to be our privilege to honor Mr. Murner’s legacy of love during his lifetime in Talladega with his amazing love for our children at the Home. Our hearts are overwhelmed with gratitude for this very generous gift from everyone in the Whosoever Will Men's Bible Class," PHC president Doug Marshall said.