Church burglar takes laptop computer, communion plate and bronze vase

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a burglary at a church in Alpine in late April, according to an incident and offense report.
Captain Mike Jones said Monday a member had gone to the New Maryland Church on New Maryland Road on the afternoon of April 29 and found the back doors had been pried open.
The only items the congregation member could say for sure had been stolen were an HP laptop valued at $400 and bronze communion plate and a bronze vase valued at $40.
The reporting party said the break-in must have happened sometime after 8 p.m. on the previous Wednesday, April 27.
As of Monday afternoon, there were no witnesses or suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website or through the mobile app.