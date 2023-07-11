Christmas-themed craft classes planned in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department will be presenting “Christmas in July” craft classes on July 13, July 20, and July 27 at 6 p.m. at J. Craig Smith Community Center.
In a press release issued by Sylacauga Parks and Recreation, officials said they said they want to get people geared up for the holiday season with these “fun projects.”
These classes will consist of making Mod Podge on wood with earrings and ornaments, Christmas ornaments, and wood gnomes.
Those who plan to attend are asked to do register in advance: online at Sylacauga.recdesk.com, by phone at 256-249-8561, or in person at the community center. The cost is $10.
Sylacauga Parks and Recreation is on Facebook and on Instagram @SylacaugaParksandRecreation