 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Christmas-themed craft classes planned in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department will be presenting “Christmas in July” craft classes on July 13, July 20, and July 27 at 6 p.m. at J. Craig Smith Community Center.

In a press release issued by Sylacauga Parks and Recreation, officials said they said they want to get people geared up for the holiday season with these “fun projects.”  