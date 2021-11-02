Christmas Open House set in Sylacauga's downtown Saturday

SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga's downtown merchants will host Christmas Open House on Sunday.
According to a news release, many local shops will be offering special sales and Christmas treats at their locations to kick off early Christmas shopping. For every $25 spent at participating shops, shoppers will be entered to win $250 in Chamber Bucks, which can be spent with local Chamber Member local businesses.
Some shops that are participating are McClendon Bridals, Trailwares, The Lily, Magnolia's, The Craft Studio, L'Acosta, Cuppa Grace Cafe and Coffee, Lou Belles Boutique, and The Mercantile.
This is the first of Christmas in Sylacauga events this year hosted by the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce. The next event is Christmas Saturday and Light the Night to be held Dec. 4. The Christmas Market, Sylacauga Christmas Tree Lighting, and Christmas Movie in the Park will be held at Blue Bell Central Park. The Sylacauga Christmas Parade will be Dec. 9.