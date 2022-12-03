 Skip to main content
Christmas On The Square includes ice skating, train, live music

COTS donation

City Manager Seddrick Hill accepts a donation for Christmas On The Square from First Bank of Alabama CEO and president Chad Jones.

 Submitted photo

First Bank of Alabama has donated $5,000 toward Talladega’s Christmas On The Square 2022.

First Bank of Alabama CEO and president Chad Jones said, "Christmas is a time of year where we focus on giving. It has been heartwarming to see the stars in the eyes of young and old at Christmas on the Square and it reminds us all for the true reason for the season.