Christmas On The Square includes ice skating, train, live music

First Bank of Alabama has donated $5,000 toward Talladega’s Christmas On The Square 2022.
First Bank of Alabama CEO and president Chad Jones said, "Christmas is a time of year where we focus on giving. It has been heartwarming to see the stars in the eyes of young and old at Christmas on the Square and it reminds us all for the true reason for the season.
“As a local community bank, we celebrate the most wonderful time of the year by giving for events such as this in our local communities," he added. "We look forward to continuing this great tradition and wish everyone a blessed holiday season.”
“Christmas on the Square is one of our community's most eagerly anticipated annual events," said City Manager Seddrick Hill. “Thanks to First Bank of Alabama and other community partners, we are able to bring so much joy and beauty to our community during the holiday season.”
This year's festivities will be kicked off at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Monday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m., on the square, immediately followed by the Greater Talladega Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
Christmas on the Square (COTS) 2022 activities will be held Dec. 9-11. Highlights include:
Ice skating and photos with Santa starting at 6 p.m. Friday night. At 7 p.m., the Historic Ritz Theater will screen the movie “The Polar Express” and host a best pajamas contest, with six cash prizes awarded.
Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Santa’s Workshop will be open, along with ice skating, vendor village, food trucks, holiday train ride, photos with Santa and live music at Talladega Bottling Works (times TBA).
Saturday’s movies at the Ritz Theatre will include Mickey's Magical Christmas at 11 a.m., Elf at 2 p.m., and This Christmas at 6 p.m.
Sunday’s movies will be Christmas of Many Colors at 1 p.m. and Christmas Vacation at 4 p.m.