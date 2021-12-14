Christmas on the Square 'a great success,' Talladega city manager says

TALLADEGA — Talladega’s Christmas on the Square 2021, the first for the current administration, is now in the books.
This year’s event was “a great success, thanks to our hardworking city employees, as well as our sponsors, volunteers, vendors, local businesses and community leaders,” City Manager Seddrick Hill said.
“A large and dedicated team of city employees helped ensure that everyone had a wonderful time," he said. "I am so appreciative of our staff and proud of them for helping to increase pride throughout our community. Shoppers found unique gifts, vendors and local businesses earned money and the entire community came together for a weekend of fun.”
The weekend got off to a strong start Friday evening, with a nearly capacity crowd attending the annual screening of “The Polar Express” at the Ritz Theater and a steady crowd at the ice skating rink on the north lawn of the Court House, including Mayor Timothy Ragland for a while.
Unfortunately, plunging temperatures and a line of storms Saturday led most of the vendors to pack it in a few hours early as the crowds disappeared. The capper for Saturday was a concert by Kristin Kelley and Dan Smalley at the Ritz, which was intended to benefit the Red Door Kitchen. In spite of the pretty sparse crowd in the theater Saturday night, the fundraiser met and exceeded its goal.
Entrepreneur Kevin Smith had organized the concert, and said that Saturday morning that Shocco Springs and headliner Smalley had bought the entire run of tickets, essentially making it a free show and meaning that any donations collected in the lobby of the theater went over goal.
Photos: Christmas on the Square
The City of Talladega's Christmas on the Square in Talladega had a wet windy Saturday. Many showed at 10 a.m. when festivities started to beat the impending line of storms. The Supreme Santa's Workshop proved to be a popular stop as did the ice-skating rink and meeting with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
A good ways away from the square, residents of the Knoxville Homes community celebrated in the community center, which had the distinct benefit of being inside. Between 35 and 50 local children attended.
National Honor Society Members Maurice Truss and Nakaiyah Barclay, both seniors at Talladega High School, were on hand to help out, as was Lt. Rodne Seals of MOVN MTZ, a local non-profit. Knoxville Homes Resident Association Lawana Keith was the primary organizer.
“We just want to be able to show love and support for each other, and let the children come and play together like children. During the last year or two, we haven’t been able to do that with all the violence.”
Toys for Dega and Talladega City Councilwoman Vicki Hall also helped out.
By Sunday, the clouds were gone and the temperatures started climbing again, bringing the crowds back to do some browsing and shopping and to sample corn dogs, sausages, carnival foods and Cajun Seafood from the food trucks lined up along the west side of the square.
The skaters were back, too, and there were long lines of children in front of the train, the bouncy castle and Santa’s Workshop next to the Ritz.
At the Ritz itself, Executive Director George Culver capped off the weekend with a special screening of the live, musical version of “Madea’s Christmas,” instead of the theatrical version.
“It’s even funnier than the theatrical version, and the music is great,” Culver said.
Volunteer groups were well represented throughout the weekend, with Hill pointing to 100 Men Community Support Group, the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and the Mu Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Inc.
And of course, Hill said, this year’s sponsors made everything possible. Title sponsors included First Bank of Alabama, The Daily Home and Georgia Pacific. Presenting sponsors included Talladega Superspeedway, Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind and InSite Engineering LLC.
Contributions also came from Alabama Power, Armbrester Electric LLC, Citizens Baptist Medical Center, Davis Builders Inc., Alabama Construction and Tree Services, LLC; Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative, DynaSafe US, Slappey Communications, TOP Trails OHV park and Thornton, Carpenter, O’Brien, Lawrence, Sims and Kulovitz.
Christmas on the Square in Talladega has been an annual tradition since 2016, with the obvious exception of last year, when pretty much everything was canceled because of COVID-19.
The budget for this year’s event was $93,000, the lowest so far, with city employees handling more of everything in house.