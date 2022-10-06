 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Christmas decorations for city are approved by 3-1 city council vote

talladega christmas tree lighting 002 tw.jpg
Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council voted 3-1 on Thursday night to approve a three-year contract valued at $191,550 with Elaborate Designs Inc. for Christmas decorations.

Councilman Trae Williams cast the dissenting vote, and Councilwoman Vickie Robinson Hall was absent from the meeting. Tuesday’s agenda was significantly shorter than the one that had been published previously because Williams had to leave early.