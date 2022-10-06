Christmas decorations for city are approved by 3-1 city council vote

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council voted 3-1 on Thursday night to approve a three-year contract valued at $191,550 with Elaborate Designs Inc. for Christmas decorations.
Councilman Trae Williams cast the dissenting vote, and Councilwoman Vickie Robinson Hall was absent from the meeting. Tuesday’s agenda was significantly shorter than the one that had been published previously because Williams had to leave early.
City Manager Seddrick Hill said the city would own the Christmas decorations at the expiration of the contract. Because the council did not approve the contract until fairly late in the year, the city will be required to pay 75 percent of the $63,850 due for the first year up front.
Councilman Joe Power pointed out that Elaborate Designs is located just south of Fort Myers, Fla., but Hill reassured him that he had spoken with the company earlier this week and they could still guarantee delivery.
The contract includes a “traditional Christmas tree with LED … lights and LED star tree topper, round staging (for the tree), decorative items for trees, light poles and buildings around the square, bows and lights for the Water Department building, delivery, installation and off-season storage. The tree will be at least 20 feet tall."
The contract does not include the skating rink and other fixtures of Talladega’s Christmas on the Square, which Hill said were covered by other contracts.
This contract would replace the $150,000, three-year contract approved by the previous council in 2019 that included a 20-foot-tall artificial tree covered with LED lights that flash in sync with 15 well-known Christmas songs, as well as other decorations around the square.
That debate, and Power’s ultimate no vote, was largely about the centerpiece of the last three Christas on the Squares, a 20-foot-tall artificial tree covered with LED lights that flash in sync with 15 well-known Christmas songs. The only part of this year’s budget that was publicly disclosed was the $50,000 for the tree and other decorations put up around the square.
After the meeting, Williams said, “I voted no because I do not feel we as a city need something so extravagant. I think we could use the same block party set up we use during April in Talladega and spend strictly what’s needed for children’s play areas. Invite vendors like usual, invite food trucks, pay for Santa, but use a natural tree we could decorate that would be substantially cheaper.”
The only business taken up Thursday was a 4-0 vote for the emergency purchase of pumping equipment for the Harmon Park Well at a cost of $16,115. According to Water and Sewer Director Cathy Fuller, the motor that operates the Harmon Park well is past its life expectancy and needs to be replaced. The well is offline, and the Amanda Bingham Well is constantly cycling on and off to keep up with demand. Fuller said if the motor Amanda Bingham burns out, it will create a serious problem.
The council also excused Hall and heard Councilwoman Betty Spratlin announce that Hill’s evaluations needed to be in by Oct. 13, and the overall evaluation will need to be complete by Oct. 30.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Oct. 24. All of the items on the original published agenda will be taken up then.