Christmas concert features elementary school choir, piano performances and a big check

TALLADEGA — The Ascension Leadership Academy and the Presbyterian Home for Children hosted their annual Christmas concerts Friday morning at the First Presbyterian Church on North Street, featuring an elementary school choir, several solo and duet piano performances and, capping it all off, a $5,000 gift to the school from the Alabama Power Foundation.
According to Ascension Education Director Linda Harris, Ascension’s strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines had made it one of the few learning institutions that was able to stick with in person learning all of last year and this year. She also touted the dual enrollment program with Central Alabama Community College, where four students had taken two classes each, and earned seven As and one B (an 89, she said). One of the students has since moved, but the other three will be heading to CACC full time in the spring.
Presbyterian Home President and CEO Doug Marshall summed up the philosophy of the school as “all children have the capacity to learn … and to become lifelong, self-disciplined learners and leaders.”
But the student’s musical performances were the main event of the morning, beginning with the elementary school choir consisting of kindergartner Braelynn Ramirez, first grader Brantley Ramirez, second grader Jeremiah Shears, third grader Nyla Brown, fourth graders Ashlynn Howell, Hanson Tran, Amelia Whitson and Sopie Taylor, fifth grader Carmen Brown and sixth grader Wyatt Swinford.
Swinford read the Lord’s Prayer, and various parts of the choir performed “Away In A Manger,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “O Christmas Tree” and “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.”
Piano teacher Beth Shurbutt continued the program, introducing both the Ramirezes (Brantley playing “O Christmas Tree” and Braelynn playing “Chicken’s Christmas”), Nyla Brown’s “We Three Kings,” Aleah Ledbetter’s “Deck the Halls,” Damian Brown’s “Silent Night,” Charity Brown’s “Go Tell It On The Mountain,” Phaethon Brown’s “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” and “Ukranian Bell Choir (with Shurbutt) and Nyla Brown’s “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.”
Lastly, the check was presented by Terry Smiley, who not only represented the Alabama Power Foundation but is also a board member at the Presbyterian Home.