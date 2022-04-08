Choccolocco Watershed kick off clean up in Lincoln

LINCOLN — Blue Eye Creek got a bit of a clean up as part of a multi county effort from the Choccolocco Watershed.
Representatives of the Watershed, Lincoln Parks and Recreation and volunteers teamed up Thursday to clean up Blue Eye Creek beginning at Lincoln’s Blue Eye Fishing Trail.
Roben Duncan, with the watershed, said the clean up is part of a partnership with Alabama Power’s Renew our Rivers program and Keeping Talladega County Beautiful.
“Thanks to Alabama Power, Renew our Rivers they donated bags and pickers and gloves along with the Talladega County Commission,” she said
Duncan said the clean up at Blue Eye is part of an effort across the Choccolocco Creek Watershed which spans Clay, Cleburne, Calhoun and Talladega counties. She said the pla had been to also work to clean up the area around Jackson Trace Road near the Talladega Superspeedway, but those efforts have been postponed to Monday because of the recent wet weather making it impractical. Duncan said the watershed continued its cleanup efforts in Cleburne County on Friday. The watershed will also be hosting clean ups in Calhoun and Clay County next week.
She said Blue Eye Creek's habitual flooding did not cause too much trouble for the clean up, though volunteers did have to deal with swollen banks on Thursday.
“There were a couple areas we could not get to because of the mud, but we were able to get a great deal of it,” Duncan said.
She said she feels it's important to have clean up days both around Lake Logan Martin and Choccolocco Creek, before the summer recreational activities start up and even more trash ends up in the waterways.
“The watershed is where we get our water from, in the area that we drink from,” Duncan said. “So we want to keep it clean and this is one of our projects we are doing to help our four counties.”
Lincoln Park and Recreation Director Colin Aiken said he and his staff took part in the cleanup for much the same reason, to do something to help the city.
“This is our park and this is our community so it's important to give back when we can.” he said “Doing that was something Roben brought up to us to do and we were all in on it.”