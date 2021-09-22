Children's father confronts the mother's boyfriend: it doesn't end well

Talladega Police are investigating a robbery and assault and a residence on Knox Street on Monday night, according to an incident and offense report. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
Detective Lisa Garrett said Tuesday that the victim, a 50-year-old male, and his girlfriend were in an apartment on Knox Street at about 10 p.m. when the father of the girlfriend’s children, a 32-year-old male, knocked on the door, apparently to check on the children.
Once inside, the younger man allegedly brandished a pistol and threatened the older man with it. The older man told him he should be prepared to use the pistol if he was going to threaten with it.
The younger man put the gun in his pocket, then attempted to choke the older man and punched him in the face and head. He then took the older man’s cell phone and went to leave, although he tossed the phone back into the apartment after leaving, Garrett said.
Investigators obviously have a suspect in the case, she added.