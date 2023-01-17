 Skip to main content
Children’s theatrical group returning to Talladega

‘King Arthur’s Quest’ is the musical to be produced this year

The world-renowned Missoula Children’s Theater will return to Talladega next week, Jan. 23-28, for its 23rd annual residency at the historic Ritz Theater.

Open auditions for students in grades 1 through 10 from throughout the greater Talladega area will be conducted by Missoula’s two professional directors on Monday, Jun. 23, at 4 p.m. sharp. There are 50 to 60 roles to be filled in Missoula’s 2023 production of King Arthur’s Quest, including several assistant directors. Interested students are required to stay for the two-hour audition process and, if selected for a role, be prepared to follow an after school rehearsal schedule for the remainder of the week.