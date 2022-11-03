 Skip to main content
featured

Children’s event to be held Nov. 12 at Noble Park

The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department will host Storytime with Friends on Nov. 12 in Noble Park starting at 10 a.m. Children are invited to meet-and-greet with Chase from Paw Patrol and listen as Miss Teen Sylacauga, Allison Terrell, reads a story about Chase. 

Following story time, children are invited to participate in a Thanksgiving craft session provided by Home Depot and play on the playground. Chase will be there to visit and play with the children from 10-11 a.m. The event is completely free to the public. 