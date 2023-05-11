Children and youth beauty pageant names winners

SYLACAUGA — On April 29 Little Miss Sylacauga and Little Miss Marble were crowned. There were 48 contestants in front of a crowd of more than 400 people.
The event was co-emceed by Miss Sylacauga Alana Price and Miss Sylacauga Teen Allison Terrell, who both entertained the crowd with their talents.
The young ladies competed in the Beauty Walk portion of the pageant and had an option of competing in Interview, Talent and Photogenic. Two other categories for which awards were given were “Most Tickets Sold” and “People’s Choice.”
The latter consisted of more than 7,200 votes.
More than $3,800 in scholarship funds were raised for Miss Sylacauga and Miss Sylacauga Teen.
The overall winners of the pageant and the winners of each category are as follows:
TINY DIVISION (AGES 3-6):
Alaia Jordan: Beauty Walk Winner - Tiny LMS, Most Photogenic LMS
Elleana Maddix: Beauty Walk Winner – Tiny LMMV, Most Photogenic LMMV
Audrey Cross: Most Tickets Sold, 2nd Alternate LMMV
Kenzi Ferguson: People’s Choice
Everlee Gardner: 2nd Alternate LMS
Ava Brooks Warnick: 1st Alternate LMS
Delta Bell Martin: 1st Alternate LMMV
YOUNG DIVISION (AGES 6-8):
Hylan Marie Coleman: Beauty Walk Winner – Young LMS, Interview LMS
Claire Holliman: Beauty Walk Winner – Young LMMV, Most Photogenic LMMV, Most Talented LMS
Bentley Grace Tyler: Most Photogenic LMS
Raynzlee Denham: Interview LMMV, People’s Choice
Mattie Grace Butler: Most Talented LMMV
Macey Tucker: Most Tickets Sold, 2nd Alternate LMMV
Kamree Rivers: 1st Alternate LMS
Alana Thompson: 2nd Alternate LMS
Isabelle Knight: 1st Alternate LMMV
LITTLE DIVISION (AGES 9-12):
Timber Grogan: Beauty Walk Winner, LMMV
Henley Connell: Most Photogenic LMS
Anna-Grace Allan: Most Photogenic LMMV
Emma Morris: Beauty Walk Winner – LMS, Interview LMS
Maddie Vincent: Interview LMMV, 1st Alternate LMMV
Charleigh Terrell: Most Talented LMS, 2nd Alternate LMMV
Anna Claire Mitchell: Most Talented LMMV, Most Tickets Sold
Allie Ann Gaston: People’s Choice
Brynlee Brown: 2nd Alternate LMS
Harper Forbus: 1st Alternate LMS
TEEN (AGES 13-17) LMMV ONLY:
Madilyn McMinn: Beauty Walk Winner, Interview
Henlie Guy: Most Photogenic, Most Tickets Sold, People’s Choice
GRAND OVERALL WINNERS:
Henlie Guy: Most Photogenic
Charlie Terrell: Most Talented
Kenzie Ferguson: Most Tickets Sold
Isabelle Knight: Most Tickets Sold
Miss Sylacauga director Kim Parker-Todd thanks all of the supporters and volunteers that helped with this event. She gives a special thanks to the photos that were taken by Sylacauga High School’s SkillUSA.