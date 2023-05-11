 Skip to main content
Children and youth beauty pageant names winners

SYLACAUGA  — On April 29 Little Miss Sylacauga and Little Miss Marble were crowned. There were 48 contestants in front of a crowd of more than 400 people.

The event was co-emceed by Miss Sylacauga Alana Price and Miss Sylacauga Teen Allison Terrell, who both entertained the crowd with their talents.