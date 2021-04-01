Childersburg woman tried to sell four acres of land — but she wasn't the owner

A Childersburg woman is facing first degree theft by deception charges after police say she tried to sell property that she didn’t own.
Courtney Renee-Ellison Shell, 30, was arrested March 24 on a warrant and was jailed on a $15,000 bond. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, she posted bond the day she was arrested and was released.
According to Detective Mike Moore, Shell’s arrest stemmed from the investigation into a land sale last year.
“She sold about four acres of property for more than $2,500, which is the minimum needed for a theft of property in the first degree charge,” Moore said.
After paying Shell, the victim told investigators that she then tried to back out of the deal without refunding any of the money.
“The victim was a friend who heard about the property through word of mouth,” he said.
Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.