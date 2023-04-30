Childersburg will take those old electronics off your hands

The city of Childersburg will host an electronics recycling cay Friday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at city hall.
Items that will be accepted include PCs, including laptops; servers, cell phones and tablets; satellite and cable boxes; gaming systems and components; stereos and radios; switches and firewalls; printers and fax machines; VCRS and DVD players; ink and toner cartridges, rechargeable batteries, speakers and cameras; hard drives (including externa); modems and routers, CD players, appliances, consumer electronics, remote controls, MP3 players, AC adapters and other cables, LCD monitors and CRT monitors (with a fee).