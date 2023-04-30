 Skip to main content
Childersburg will take those old electronics off your hands

The city of Childersburg will host an electronics recycling cay Friday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at city hall.

Items that will be accepted include PCs, including laptops; servers,  cell phones and tablets; satellite and cable boxes; gaming systems and components; stereos and radios;  switches and firewalls;   printers and fax machines;  VCRS and DVD players;  ink and toner cartridges, rechargeable batteries, speakers and cameras; hard drives (including externa); modems and routers, CD players, appliances, consumer electronics, remote controls, MP3 players, AC adapters and other cables, LCD monitors and CRT monitors (with a fee).