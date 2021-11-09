Childersburg Waterworks, Sewer & Gas Board work out of new $1.2 million building

CHILDERSBURG — Employees of Childersburg Waterworks, Sewer & Gas Board are conducting business and standard operations out of a new $1.2 million facility on Sixth Avenue SW.
Demolition of the old facility at the same location began in July 2020, and the new building was completed in 15 months. It was designed by Ryan Coleman with Difference Architecture, LLC., of Sylacauga, and the construction bid was awarded to Coston General Contractors, Inc., of McCalla.
General Manager Travis Mizzell said the 4,369-square foot building is “a much-needed expansion that offers customers a drive-thru and a drop box to make payments and plenty of parking.”
He said new offices, work areas, a drink station and a break room allow for group projects when needed, and glass panels in the front lobby are designed to separate and protect customers and employees during the pandemic.
“Funding was mostly supplied through a USDA rural development grant with half the funds being grant monies and the other half in the form of a low interest loan, funding was awarded in November 2019, and included funds for the new office facility as well as new AMR radio read water meters for the entire system,” he said.
The board provides services to about 3,200 water, 2,000 sewer, and 1,800 natural gas customers, and maintains and operates five groundwater wells, capable of producing 2.5 million gallons a day, five above ground storage tanks, and three booster pump stations, along with approximately 82 miles of water main.
It also operates two wastewater sewer lagoons, the South Bailey Branch Lagoon, the Pinecrest Lagoon, and about 42 miles of sewer main ranging from 4” to 24” in diameter.
The natural gas system was originally constructed in 1952 and includes 91 miles of distribution piping and another 28 miles of 10-inch transmission line that supplies natural gas to Resolute Forest Products, a paper mill on Plant Road.
He said the new facility is the result of many hard-working, dedicated people.
"Many people are due credit for bringing this project into reality and seeing it through to completion, including now retired General Manager, Michael S. Maddox, Board Chairman Steve (Hap) Mahaffey, and our board members: Mayor Ken Wesson, Wesley Allen, Mack Lee, Billy Atkinson, Jr., Ron Webster., Asst. General Manager Howard Smith, Office Manager Nanda Carpenter and long-term shop foreman David Martin. Engineering consultant Dave Bechtel with Utility Engineering Consultants, LLC. deserves special thanks.”
Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and customers can still pay their bills and access other resources online at childersburgutilities.com.