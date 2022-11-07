Childersburg Water, Sewer and Gas receive seven-figure grant

The Childersburg Water, Sewer and Gas Works has been awarded more than $1.5 million in grant funds for sewer improvements.
The award totals $1,745,000 for sanitary sewer improvements through the American Rescue Plan and bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who announced the grant Friday afternoon.
“This is a great opportunity for the citizens of Childersburg and our customers, and I would like to thank the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s SRF section and Gov. Ivey’s office for approving the funding," General Manager Travis Mizzell said. "These are 100 percent grant funds without any costs being incurred by the board. I would also like to say I believe that by being awarded these funds it is a step in the right direction to address aging infrastructure issues that are being seen all across the country.”
The funds will be used to make improvements to the two wastewater facilities currently operated and maintained by the board, and to rehab main lines in various parts of the system.
“These funds are going to be put to good use in addressing the most needed areas of our system to ensure we are able to continue providing the best service possible, not only to our customers of today but for generations to come,” Mizzell said.