Childersburg Water, Sewer and Gas receive seven-figure grant

Childersburg City Hall teaser
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The Childersburg Water, Sewer and Gas Works has been awarded more than $1.5 million in grant funds for sewer improvements.

The award totals $1,745,000 for sanitary sewer improvements through the American Rescue Plan and bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who announced the grant Friday afternoon.