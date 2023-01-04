 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Childersburg votes to buy new senior wheels

Childersburg City Hall teaser
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The Childersburg City Council voted to purchase at least one, and possibly two new vans for the senior center through the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission.

The vans will be $17,390 each, with the city providing 20 percent of that price. According to Mayor Ken Wesson, the new van or vans will hold up to eight people and will be fully wheelchair accessible.