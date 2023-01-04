Childersburg votes to buy new senior wheels

The Childersburg City Council voted to purchase at least one, and possibly two new vans for the senior center through the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission.
The vans will be $17,390 each, with the city providing 20 percent of that price. According to Mayor Ken Wesson, the new van or vans will hold up to eight people and will be fully wheelchair accessible.
Wesson explained that the original agreement involved essentially a buy-one get-one arrangement, with the city agreeing to purchase two for four. But then East Alabama said the funding for that deal had fallen through.
It was only recently that four of the new eight-passenger vans had become available, and the city was offered one of them since they had placed a previous order that hadn’t been filled.
“And I’d like to buy a second one if it is still available,” Wesson said.
Also Tuesday night, the council:
— Approved a contract with Richardson Construction for $8,710 to repair Caldwell Lane using Rebuild Alabama Funds.
— Appointed Bry Daves as a substitute judge in the municipal court.
— Approved a contract with Simmons Home Repairs for $2,357 to make repairs at the Rainwater bathroom.
— Moved an employee in the Rural Transportation Department to part-time permanent with no change in pay rate.
— Approved several transfers in the fire department.
— Approved travel and training for an employee in the police department.
—Hired a permanent library clerk at a rate of $9.75 per hour.
—Hired a temporary employee in the recreation department for $8.50 per hour.
—Approved the framework for an upcoming agreement in the industrial park.
—Heard Wesson announce that the city had made it through the cold spell with only one damaged pipe, at the senior center.
—Announced that Rec League Basketball begins Saturday.
—Announced that there will be a ribbon cutting at the new Tractor Supply location Saturday at 9 a.m.
—Thanked the chamber of commerce for the recent success of the Christmas Parade, including a free concert by Rhonda Vincent.
—Heard Wesson announce that he was still waiting on the survey for the new police station.
— Heard Wesson announce that the paperwork had been signed for the building on 1st Avenue Southwest, next to the old Limbaugh Hardware building, for a new gift shop and women’s boutique. The new owners will be submitting plans to the city building inspector soon, he added.
— Offered condolences to the family of Steve Mahaffey, a former councilman and member of the Water and Sewer Board, who recently passed away.