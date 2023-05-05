 Skip to main content
Childersburg takes next step toward new municipal offices

Council authorizes mayor to buy property adjacent to CACC

The Childersburg City Council approved the next step in a building project during its regular meeting Tuesday night.

Mayor Ken Wesson was authorized by the council to buy a piece of property next to Central Alabama Community College on U.S. 280 during the meeting Tuesday. The site is currently occupied by the old medical/surgical center.