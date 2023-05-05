Childersburg takes next step toward new municipal offices

The Childersburg City Council approved the next step in a building project during its regular meeting Tuesday night.
Mayor Ken Wesson was authorized by the council to buy a piece of property next to Central Alabama Community College on U.S. 280 during the meeting Tuesday. The site is currently occupied by the old medical/surgical center.
Wesson explained that once the sale is completed, the old buildings will be knocked down and the city will construct a new 10,420-square-foot building to house the police department, the municipal court office and a new City Council chamber.
The current municipal complex will also be renovated, with the recently freed up space mostly going to the fire department. The fire department will be building new bays and will add a classroom, Wesson said.
The entire project is expected to take about eight months. Once the city has acquired the property on 280, he added, the next step will be to get a survey, then begin demolition.
Wesson said he had not begun negotiating the purchase of the property, so he could not comment on a possible cost just yet.
“If we get everything finished in time for the next meeting, we should be able to go through the financials then,” he said.
Also Monday, the council:
— Was informed that the Childersburg Police Department had responded to 40 offenses, 49 incidents, made 11 arrests on 16 different charges, worked eight accidents, issued 125 citations, 78 warning and served seven criminal papers in the last half of April.
—Acknowledged City Clerk Aimee Burnett as part of City Clerks Day.
—Approved the purchase of a 2023 Dodge Challenger off the state bid list for $45,367.38.
—Approved the transfer of a retail liquor license.
—Appointed Terry Kaye Cleckler part time temporary library clerk. The city still has two other part time library positions to fill.
—Approved the purchase of a full page color advertisement in the Daily Home’s First Responders section.
—Heard that the Grits Fest last weekend had drawn some 1,500 people to the Kymulga Grist Mill, along with 48 different vendors, numerous volunteers and area residents who enjoyed the day.
—Announced that CoosaFest will be taking place next weekend. In the event of rain, which some forecasts are calling for, the times for the event will change from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Childersburg.