Childersburg tackles its leaf problem

The Childersburg City Council has approved two contracts to address issues in the city stemming from leaves clogging up the city’s storm drains.
The first contract was for $2,780 to clean out the drains and scrape out a drainage ditch near the corner of Fairview and Cambridge drives. Mayor Ken Wesson said he has visited the site and saw that the drainage pipe leading into the ditch was almost completely blocked. The fire department had attempted to clear it out using hoses, but had not been successful.
Work on this project is already under way, he added. The contract will paid for with American Rescue Plan funds.
The second contract covers leaf removal generally throughout the city. The contract was awarded to Alabama Construction and Tree Service for $2,800 per week for an estimated four weeks.
The city will publish the schedule of where ACT will be and when, Wesson said. ACT will actually be vacuuming up piles of leaves on city rights of way, and is asking that leaves not be bagged when they are going to be picked up by the vacuum truck.
A city ordinance normally requires that leaves left for pickup must be bagged if they are to be picked up by the company handling the city’s regular garbage pickup.
In fact, the city used to give out leaf bags every year, although they recently stopped because people were not using them for their intended purpose.
Also Tuesday, the council:
— Approved an application for a fire grant through JMCM Consulting for an ambulance for $377,000 with a local match of $35,049.87.
— Approved the purchase of radio communication equipment from Motorola for $29,506.52 using American Rescue Plan funds. The new equipment will be used by the city’s recently hired police officers.
— Approved a quarter page ad in The Daily Home’s Government and Industry section in Update.