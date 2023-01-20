 Skip to main content
Childersburg tackles its leaf problem

The Childersburg City Council has approved two contracts to address issues in the city stemming from leaves clogging up the city’s storm drains.

The first contract was for $2,780 to clean out the drains and scrape out a drainage ditch near the corner of Fairview and Cambridge drives. Mayor Ken Wesson said he has visited the site and saw that the drainage pipe leading into the ditch was almost completely blocked. The fire department had attempted to clear it out using hoses, but had not been successful.