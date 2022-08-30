Childersburg swears in three new cadets into police department

The city of Childersburg swore three new cadets into the police department during a ceremony at City Hall on Tuesday.
According to Chief Kevin Koss, Dylan Jenkins, Aaron Gaffney and James Tucker will start their training in the police academy Oct. 31, and will become certified officers upon completion of the 14-week program.
Gaffney is a native of Childersburg, but said he never saw a career in law enforcement for himself, despite his mother working as a military police officer and an uncle who worked as a state trooper. He said one day a friend who was working as a Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputy talked him into taking a job at the Talladega County Metro Jail.
“I fell in love with it then,” he said. “I wanted to come back to my hometown and work for something bigger than myself. This is not just a 9 to 5 for me; this is a career path. I like the challenge.”
It was different for Dylan Jenkins of Sylacauga.
“This was always something I knew I wanted to do,” he said. “I saw an opportunity, and I capitalized on it.”
James Tucker of Roanoke said he had already spent some time working for the state Department of Corrections.
“Then my brother-in-law told me about the opportunities here, so I applied," he said. "I’m looking forward to starting a new story for myself.”
The Childersburg Police Department has been understaffed for some time now. Koss said the new hires “bring us close to where we need to be, but we’re not quite there yet.”