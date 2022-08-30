 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Childersburg swears in three new cadets into police department

Childersburg

Childersburg Ken Wesson administers the oath of office to new poilice officers Dylan Jenkins, Aaron Gaffney and James Tucker.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The city of Childersburg swore three new cadets into the police department during a ceremony at City Hall on Tuesday.

According to Chief Kevin Koss, Dylan Jenkins, Aaron Gaffney and James Tucker will start their training in the police academy Oct. 31, and will become certified officers upon completion of the 14-week program.