Childersburg student arrested in bomb threat called into to school

A 17-year-old Childersburg High School student has been arrested for making threats.
According to Chief Richard McClelland, at about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, someone called in a bomb threat at Childersburg High School.
“The caller stated that there would be a bombing on Jan. 20,” he said. “The threat was immediately relayed to law enforcement. Out of an abundance of caution and safety, Childersburg High School and Childersburg Middle School were placed on virtual, remote learning for Jan. 20.”
According to McClelland, the juvenile that was eventually arrested was a CHS student.
“The investigation is still active and ongoing (and) Childersburg Police Department is being assisted in the investigation by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, the East Metro Alabama Crime Center and the FBI Gadsden Field Office,” as well as the Talladega County Board of Education," he said.